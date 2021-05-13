Video Captures Horrifying Moment Of A Balcony Collapsing In Malibu

A shocking video circulating on the internet has captured the terrifying moment when a Malibu beach house balcony packed with party-goers suddenly collapsed onto the sand and rocks below. The clip was captured by the security camera fitted in an adjacent building. Earlier on Wednesday, police confirmed that more than 15 people hosting a birthday party fell onto a boulder after the sea-facing balcony collapsed, out of which, four people were hospitalised.

Non-compliance of limit

According to NY Post, the homeowner said an unidentified woman rented the home for the weekend with a limit of six people and warned them not to throw parties. However, her neighbours called her to inform her that 30 people were at the property. After getting the call, the landlord started calling the tenants and repeatedly asked the guests to leave, however, none of them complied. Only, 15 minutes after the last call, the deck had fallen.

The horrifying video has created a stir on the internet. "That’s a small balcony. They’re rated to hold 50 lbs sq foot. 25 people, w/ chairs & tables make it holding 5,000+ lbs which exceed the weight limit that it’s rated for. A small balcony will slowly break apart over years with a weight limit exceeding. They were there at that time," reckoned a Twitter user. Meanwhile, another said, "How can anyone rent a house which is UNSAFE?? Regardless of how many people are allowed in...".

Last month, a swimming pool crashed into a car park at a beachfront condominium in Brazil. The never-seen-before incident took place in Vila Velha, Espírito Santo and involved a 75-foot long pool suddenly collapsing onto a free car wash. A CCTV footage of the whole incident surfaced online and confirms that no injuries were reported and no vehicles were damaged in the collapse.

In the aftermath, 270 people residing in the condo were evacuated by the emergency forces, G1 reported adding that all of them were then shifted to a hotel in the vicinity. As per the Brazilian media outlet, the building was constructed by Agro, which also paid for the residents’ stay. According to the newspaper Folha Vitori, the pool was temporarily shut down for a short period of three months last year due to a leak.

Image: Videokings/YouTube

