Video: Cat And Pet Parent Create World Record For 'most Tricks By A Feline In One Minute'

A pet parent Anika Moritz from Austria and her feline Alexis recently bagged the Guinness World Record for “Most tricks by a cat in one minute”. Guinness World Records took to its official Facebook handle and shared a video of the cat performing 26 tricks. “Congratulations to Alexis the cat and owner Anika Moritz from Niederösterreich in Austria. Anika got Alexis when she was 11 years old and started the training a few weeks after her arrival. Alexis is described as trusting, loves to cuddle but also appreciates her freedom”, wrote the page in their own comment section.

Cat perfroming tricks

The nearly 5 minutes long video begins with the cat performing various tricks. In the video, she somehow manages to go through the legs, weave through the legs, go onto the red carpet, turn 180 degree left, sit, roll out the red carpet, high five right, wave with the paw, shake head, touch nose with left paw, look left, look right, high ten and much more. The cat also does a few rare tricks like ringing a bell with the paw, touching the target with the nose, pulling a string to open a box, going back and stopping on its own. Moritz said, “Alexis changed my life. We are doing tricks since she is a kitten and she loves trick time so much. I would say that it is our passion. Cats are such intelligent little creatures, who deserve to be treated well...Training enriches the cat's life and prevents behavior problems”.

"What the video didn't show was the cat scratching up the couch afterwards for making her do all that work lol", wrote a person in the comment section. Another Facebook user wrote, "This is very impressive, I don’t think my cat would be this smart and responsive in the nearest future". The video has managed to gather over 1K reactions.

