Video: Clever Monkey Teaches Tiger A Lesson, Netizens Praise 'presence Of Mind'

A video shared by an Indian Forest Officer Praveen Angusamy shows an interaction between the two animals perched on a branch of a tree.

(Image Credits: Praveen IFShere/ Twitter)

Giving out the lesson of 'playing with one's strengths,' a video of a tiger and monkey's encounter has surfaced on the Internet. The video shared by an Indian Forest Officer Praveen Angusamy shows an interaction between the two animals perched on a branch of a tree. The monkey is seen clinging to the tree as the Tiger prepares to pounce on it. But, the monkey with his presence of mind within seconds escapes the attack. 

Monkey escapes the attack

Praveen Angusamy alongside the video wrote the caption, "Don't push your weaknesses, always know & play with your strengths." In the video, a monkey and a tiger perched on a branch have come face-to-face. As soon as the Tiger tries to attack its prey, the monkey immediately jumps off to another branch leaving the Tiger helpless and falling on the ground. Take a look at the post. 

The video has gone viral on social media and has managed to gather 11.6K views. The video has left netizens amused and they took to the comments section to express their views. Several users praised the presence of mind shown by the monkey. One user wrote, "What is considered 'weakness' may be the 'Strength'." Another user wrote, "Poor thing both are struggling for survival." Another individual commented, "Clever monkey survival tactics". Check out some user reactions.

In a similar incident, a video of two wild cats, a black panther and a leopard was shared by Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys on Twitter. In the video, a leopard and a black panther had come face-to-face and were on the verge of an encounter at Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka. The video clip opened with the black panther climbing a tree and the leopard perched on one of its branches. After a few moments, the black panther comes near to the leopard and they both are sitting on the branches of a tree. 

