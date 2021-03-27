Video: Clever Monkey Teaches Tiger A Lesson, Netizens Praise 'presence Of Mind'

Giving out the lesson of 'playing with one's strengths,' a video of a tiger and monkey's encounter has surfaced on the Internet. The video shared by an Indian Forest Officer Praveen Angusamy shows an interaction between the two animals perched on a branch of a tree. The monkey is seen clinging to the tree as the Tiger prepares to pounce on it. But, the monkey with his presence of mind within seconds escapes the attack.

Monkey escapes the attack

Praveen Angusamy alongside the video wrote the caption, "Don't push your weaknesses, always know & play with your strengths." In the video, a monkey and a tiger perched on a branch have come face-to-face. As soon as the Tiger tries to attack its prey, the monkey immediately jumps off to another branch leaving the Tiger helpless and falling on the ground. Take a look at the post.

The video has gone viral on social media and has managed to gather 11.6K views. The video has left netizens amused and they took to the comments section to express their views. Several users praised the presence of mind shown by the monkey. One user wrote, "What is considered 'weakness' may be the 'Strength'." Another user wrote, "Poor thing both are struggling for survival." Another individual commented, "Clever monkey survival tactics". Check out some user reactions.

Amazing confidence of monkey on his abilities. — Raj K Tickoo (@raj_tickoo) March 26, 2021

Presence of mind...100% — Malini RS (@malinirs) March 24, 2021

Monkey to tiger: "Ye aapke sath chhota sa prank tha, camera me dekh ke hath hila dijiye." — Durgesh Rajpoot (@IamDK277) March 23, 2021

Play to your strengths....What Prof.Moody advises Harry Potter in the Goblet of Fire... — Ocelot (@renu26mani) March 25, 2021

Nice post sir. One should know one's weakness — Rajesh Kumar Meher (@RajeshK40415364) March 26, 2021

Tiger after free fall be like -- hey nothing was happened brother, I'm just chilling "kissi be Dekho tho Nahi h na ðŸ™„ðŸ˜¬ðŸ˜" — VINAY KUMAR AKUTHOTA (@VINAYKUMAR410) March 24, 2021

Poor thing both are struggling for survival — Sharmili Prasad (@sharmili_prasad) March 24, 2021

