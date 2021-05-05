Video: Couple Uses Bamboo Sticks To Garland Each Other Amid COVID, Netizens Not Impressed

Amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, celebrations such as weddings have taken a backseat. However, some people, who are still going ahead with ceremonies, are finding unique social distancing measures to perform ordinary activities. For instance, a couple recently got married, while maintaining physical distance even between themselves.

While taking to Twitter, the transport commissioner of Chhattisgarh Dipanshu Kabra shared a video of the event where the groom can be seen using sticks to put garlands, also known as ‘Varmala’, on the bride. The couple, dressed in their wedding attires, used two bamboo sticks to put garlands on each other, while also wearing a face mask. In the caption, Kabra wrote that event planners are coming up with bizarre new ways to make marriages happen in keeping with coronavirus protocols amid the pandemic.

Netizens call the wedding 'foolishness'

In the COVID era, the concept of ‘big, fat Indian wedding’ has been replaced with small, intimate ceremonies. While the clip got many laughs, some, however, even wondered if the ceremony was even necessary at a time when the country is grappling with severe challenges posed by the deadly virus. One user wrote, “These are all appearances. If the distance was to be made, then keep it among the guests”. Another added, “There is an old saying that "No one can stop nature calls and wedding yog".

shaadi kar ke apne apne ghar gaye hoge dono ðŸ˜­ — Nishad Kulkarni ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@nishadkulkarni) May 5, 2021

Is time to inko is tarah se shadi hi nhi krna tha — Pareshwar Diwan (@PareshDiwan20) May 3, 2021

What's the need of all this, either postpone or do it in simple manner without fanfare. — RS I CovidSupport (@Rajeshsonusingh) May 2, 2021

This simply called foolishness ðŸ˜ — Sakshi (@Sakshi95475992) May 5, 2021

Are karna hi kyu hai abhi rukk jaate kuch din ðŸ™„ — Ankit (@imoriginalankit) May 2, 2021

Khatron ke khiladi - Jaan Jaye toh Jaye - lekin Shaadi ho Jaye ðŸ˜­ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Saurabh Dubey (@Dubey_SSD) May 2, 2021

Meanwhile, as of May 5, India registered a record of 3,780 COVID-19 casualties pushing the total death toll to 2,26,188 with the total cases spiking to 2,06,65,148 as the nation logged in 3,82,315 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The 1:00 pm data on Wednesday showed that the active cases mark has already surpassed 34,87,200 while recording a steady increase. Further, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has drooped to 1.10%, as per data.

