Video Emerges Of Man Riding 'overloaded' Scooter; Telangana Police Share Valuable Advice

It is always entertaining to witness humorous posts by officers, senior authorities or organisations. The fact that they put out serious issues in an entertaining way makes it relatable and easier to understand. As of now, a similar step was taken up by the Telangana police, as the police force shared a video in which a young man was seen trying to transport maximum goods on a two-wheeler, risking his life. The video grabbed the attention of the police and sharing the same on the official handle, they have given a piece of advice.

The video of a man on a scooter was originally shared by a Twitter user, who wrote, "My 32GB phone carrying 31.9 GB data". The video shows a man riding a scooter with lots of stuff held before him. As he can barely sit on the seat, two bags are seen tied to the front of the scooter.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, tries to somehow balance it out and not touch the road with his feet. To this, Telangana Police took their stand and said that one can retrieve data from a mobile phone even if it is damaged, but life is not so. Sharing the same video they wrote, "There is a possibility to retrieve the data from the Mobile, even if it's damaged. But not life... So our appeal to people avoid putting their lives at risk and others too".

Netizens say 'mind-blowing yaar'

The video has garnered around 715,300 views since being shared. The video has also accumulated several likes and retweets. Some users poked fun at the man and came up with funny reactions. Others pointed out that it is a dangerous act and a few sympathised with his struggle.

A user wrote, "Mind-blowing yaar!!! please help him by giving him a bullock-cart!!!". Another user spelled, "Due to petrol prices goods rates increases if it comes to ur home So he planned like this". One other user said, "Please charge him with a huge penalty. Businessman understands money language perfectly. If penalized heavily, he will not forget till his death. Jokers taking law lightly."

