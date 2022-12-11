Video: Flight Attendant's Exchange With Hearing-Impaired Baby Melts Hearts On The Internet

A video of a flight attendant interacting with a baby using American sign language (ASL) has gone viral on the internet. The small video (Instagram reel) was posted by the child's parents from their combined account named '@thelacouple' on November 28.

Callie and Leo, parents of Luca shared the video where the flight attendant and baby Luca were talking onboard in ASL. In the video, one can see the baby understand and reply to the attendant spontaneously. The spontaneousness and cuteness of the little child won the hearts of many on the internet.

Flight attendant's video with baby talking in sign language goes viral

Luca, the baby, was traveling with his parents on a Hawaiian Airlines plane when the video was shot by his mother, Callie, while the dad, Leo, can be seen holding Luca on his lap. The couple posted the clip on Instagram where they thanked Hawaiian Airlines for making Luca's first flight memorable.

"As we were flying back from our trip to Hawaii our flight attendant saw us signing to Luca…He then brought up Milo @milohighclub (another flight attendant) who told us that during his long flight times spent in the air he has dedicated that free time to learning ASL!!! The way Luca lights up when he sees people use signs is the best thing in the world!! And this is why inclusion matters," the couple wrote.

More than 5 million people have seen the video which has garnered 400,000 likes and over 500 comments.

One can see the baby, who wears a hearing aid, have trouble hearing. The comments section below the video was mostly overloaded with love emojis. " Inclusion is so important," wrote one person, while another commented, "That is how every airline should be."