Video: 'Flower Man' Steals The Show At Wedding; Netizens Say 'refreshing To See'

Giving a new twist to the old age tradition of small girls showering flowers on the aisle before the bride walks down, a video of a 'flower man' at a Christian wedding is gaining attention on social media. The video features a man walking out of a room carrying a bag full of flowers. He is seen dancing his way out while showering flowers on the aisle in the most entertaining way.

'Flower man' steals the show

The video was shared on Reddit along with the caption, "This guy played the role of a Flower man for his cousin's wedding." The video begins with a man coming to the wedding garden carrying a bag full of flowers strapped to his chest. He starts dancing while showering flower petals all around the aisle. The people in the video are seen laughing while the man completes the tradition in an interesting way. Watch the video here:

The video has caught the attention of netizens and they took to the comments section to express their views. Some people even expressed that they would also keep a grown-up person instead of a flower boy or flower girl in the wedding. One person commented, "My kind of wedding!! Good times." "That man stole the show", wrote another person. Another individual wrote, "Grown ups should be flower tosser at weddings, change my mind." Check out some netizens reactions.

Meanwhile, a video was shared on Instagram in which a little girl was seen throwing tantrum at her parents wedding. The Instagram user Sara Wickman has shared two videos of her wedding and they have caught the attention of netizens. People even took to comments section to express their views at the girl's action. While the girl's parents took vows, the little girl who was not in good mood lied on the floor. Take a look at the post.

(Image Credits: u/Thund3rbolt/Reddit)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.