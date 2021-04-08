Video: Giant Lizard Scales Shelves In Supermarket, Netizens Say 'Godzilla Goes Shopping'

A terrifying video which has surfaced on the internet shows a giant lizard creating chaos at a supermarket. The video which was shot at a Seven-Eleven store in Thailand shows the lizard knocking down various products. The video has now gone viral with netizens sharing it all across social media.

Giant lizard takes over a supermarket

The 30 seconds video begins with the massive reptile scrambling products which have been placed on wooden shelves. Soon, the reptile manages to reach the top shelf where it stops moving. It can be seen taking out its tongue again and again. In the background, people can be heard shouting, creating a panicky situation. People can also be heard laughing in the background as the reptile sits and rests. Let’s have a look at the video.

Since uploaded, the video has manage dto gather 6.6 million views. Tweeples took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Haha this is a good monitor offer! Nice monitor display! Top quality monitor lizard! I'm going to the Waran House today and come out with a bag full of Waran!". Another person wrote, "I hope someone helped this poor creature. Climate change is creating all sorts of climate refugees. It breaks my heart". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. In the caption, one person wrote, "This is incredibly rude and disrespectful to the employees who have to clean this up".

(Image Credits: Twitter/@torben_kassler)