Video: Grandma Aces Magic Trick With Glasses, Internet Reminded Of Hogwarts

A footage of an elderly grandma acing a ‘wholesome’ magic trick has reminded the Internet of the Hogwarts school of witchcraft and wizardry, as they call the old woman a student Snape would have loved. In a footage shared on Reddit under the subreddit ‘ThisMadeMeSmile’, the elderly lady can be seen pulling pure magic tricks with such perfection that the netizens were vowed and struggled to find even a little subterfuge in the magical arts at play. “Nana doing a magic trick,” the caption alongside the stunning footage read. The clip amassed more than 16.4k upvotes and is now standing out on Reddit.

As the clip opens, the grandmother can be seen dipping a pair of spectacles into the coloured solution in a bottle. What happens next has left the Redditors scratching their heads. The glasses transform into coloured shades that the magician grandma dons later and smiles, leaving the viewers flustered about how that might have happened. “Just showed this to my 11-year-old son and he said "that's crazy how did she do that" I've asked him to watch it again to see how she did it. We've watched it 6 times and I'm still waiting,” a commenter wrote, surprised at the old woman’s iconic magical stunt.

'Wholesome' sleight of hand

Many admired nana’s wholesome sleight of hand that made the trick look so real. The others found the magic ‘pure’ and were delighted to watch the grandmother happy. “The fact that her amazing magic made her look like Stevie wonder. That's the real magic here,” one said. Many were left wondering how did the magic come about so real. Similarly, earlier in a separate heartwarming footage a grandmother and grandson pair won the internet after they posted a video dancing on a popular Bollywood track. The clip featured the “coolest grandmother” taking the remix challenge as she stunned the viewers with her perfect dance moves. After it was uploaded, the clip has amassed over two million views as users applauded granny’s “mindblowing performance” and were surprised that the elderly woman could pull the dance moves so well at her age.

