Video: Group Of Men Rescues Snake From Deep Well, Netizens Laud Their Courage

A spine chilling video of men risking their own lives to save a cobra has surfaced online. The four and a half minute clip was shared on Facebook by a user named Roger Snipes who lauded the rescuers calling them “amazing”. The incident seems to have taken place in rural India wherein the snake accidentally fell into the well

The video begins by showing the serpentine anxiously swimming around inside to survive as the group of men take notice of it. It was then that one of the men climbed down the well and positioned himself at a particular spot from where he tried to pick the snake up with the help of a steel rod. Following which another man from the group jumped in the well and swam behind the snake, trying to divert it towards the rod. After several attempts, the other man was able to pull up the snake from the well with the help of others. The snake was put inside a plastic bottle after being rescued, and thereafter, released into the forest.

Netizens feel proud

Since shared, the video has taken the internet by storm racking up over 966 likes and 12 thousand comments. “Thanks to all of you to save snake’s life”, wrote one using thanking the rescuers for their act. While another added, “Bravehearts”. Yet another Facebook user asked about the snake’s wellbeing.

Recently, a rare species of snake was found in the gap between two walls in Odisha. According to ANI, the incident happened at the residential office of Mayurbhanj District Collector. The rare copperhead trinket was later rescued with the help of animal rescuers.

