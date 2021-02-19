Video: Haryana Woman Escapes Unhurt After Getting Trapped Under Moving Train

A video of a woman from Rohtak, Haryana, making a narrow escape from death has surfaced on the internet. ANI took to its official Twitter handle and shared the video of a woman lying in between railway tracks, right beneath a moving train. According to the caption of the video, the woman was trying to cross it by going under it and it suddenly started moving.

A 'spectacular escape'

“A woman saved her life by lying down on a railway track in Haryana's Rohtak after she got trapped beneath a moving train. The train was earlier on standby, awaiting a signal. She allegedly tried to cross it by going under when the train began to move suddenly”, read the caption of the video. The video shows the woman lay still until the train completely moved out of tracks. When she was lying beneath the moving buggies, many onlookers gathered around. In the video, people can be heard asking her to ay still and not move at all.

#WATCH | A woman saved her life by lying down on a railway track in Haryana's Rohtak after she got trapped beneath a moving train. The train was earlier on standby, awaiting a signal. She allegedly tried to cross it by going under when the train began to move suddenly (17.02) pic.twitter.com/kkuY1jtihm — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 123K views. "The engine didn't have that horrible guard..under which she would have got trampled? She lucky, God sved her", wrote a Twitter user. Making a sarcastic remark, another person wrote, "Nice! Next she will lie under a plane about to take off!". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. In the caption, one person wrote, "Don't try this at home cause you'll have no train , but seriously don't even try it under a real train bruh".

