Video: Indonesian Woman Throws Plastic Bottle In Hippo's Mouth, Netizens Enraged

In an incident, which has angered netizens all across social media, a tourist was caught throwing a plastic bottle inside a hippopotamus' mouth. Uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Taman Safari Indonesia, the video has been recorded by a visitor who captured another visitor giving food and plastic bottles to the hippopotamus. As per the caption, the hippo will survive and sanctions will be given to the perpetrators so that the same incident does not happen again.

According to the reports by The Daily Mail, a woman named Cyntia Ayu caught the offender in the act. She rushed to safari authorities and complained to them about the incident that she witnessed. As per reports by The Daily Mail, she said that she was not expecting something like this to happen and this is why she was not filming from the beginning. She further said that she took her phone and started recording while they were still not allowed to get out of the car. Let’s have a look at the video.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 33.4K views. One angered Instagram user wrote, "That is why since childhood it was implanted to dispose of trash in its place, maybe when people were small they didn't pay attention to how big it was so stupid". Another person wrote, "Just wait for the clarification". Netizens can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

As soon as the guards were alerted, they came to the animal and made sure he spat out the bottle. Following this, the vet did an endoscopy to check if anything was wrong with the animal. As per the reports the hippo is perfectly fine.