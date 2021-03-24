Video: Leopard Cubs Spotted In Sugarcane Fields In Maharashtra, Reunited With Mother

Farmers while harvesting sugarcane in their fields spotted two leopard cubs in the Ozar village of Junnar district in Maharashtra. The cubs have now been rescued and reunited with their mother by Wildlife SOS and the Forest department. The Wildlife SOS in a post on their Instagram account have revealed the rescue story of the cubs. The post has gone viral on social media and it has won over the hearts of netizens.

Cubs reunited with their mother

The post has been shared by Wildlife SOS on their Instagram page. In the post, they have mentioned that the local villagers had noticed two cubs while working on their farms. The people raised the alarm after which the WSOS Leopard Rescue Centre sent their team to the spot. Upon arrival, the veterinary doctors conducted a thorough checkup of the cubs. They found that the cubs were healthy and fit for the release. The team kept the cubs back at the field so that their mother could find them. They installed remote-controlled camera traps in the field and observed the area from a distance. The mother arrived at the spot within twenty minutes. She pushed the box to the ground and took away the cubs. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on March 23, the post has got more than 3000 likes and gathered reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "The smile on mum's face in the last photo is everything." Another individual commented, "Thank you for seeing to their survival. Precious beings." "Awesome work, thank you. So glad you all decided to leave them back in the wild & they were reunited with their mother", wrote another person. Check out netizens reactions.

Forest staff members rescue lion cub

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on the internet shows forest staff and field researchers trying to escape a lion cub tangled in a net. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Ramesh Pandey, the video was shot in Rajula, Greater Gir. According to the caption of the video, the lioness with her other cubs was sitting nearby.

Forest staffs and field researchers in Rajula, Greater Gir (Gujrat) heard a roar and found a lion cub trapped in net. Lioness with other cubs was sitting nearby. To avoid strangulation of cub they put their lives at risk and freed the cub. Salute to our green guards.@CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/sHloH9bb1J — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) March 4, 2021

