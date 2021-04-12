Video: Lightning Strike Leaves Tree Completely Destroyed, Netizens Baffled

In a shocking video which has taken the internet by storm, lightning struck a tree and completely destroyed it. National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay, Wisconsin took to its official Facebook handle and shared the video of the deadly incident. The department emphasized on the statement, ‘When thunder roars, go indoor’, urging people to stay safe during the lightning..

According to the caption, the incident took place at Wautoma High School. The 18 seconds video shows a bolt of lightning striking a pine tree. After the lightning struck, the tree went up in flames and then fell to the ground in several pieces. “You just never know when lightning will strike. Here is a video from Wautoma High School this morning of lightning destroying a Pine tree. So the NWS slogan "When Thunder Roars Go Indoors" please heed that advice next time you hear thunder”, read the caption of the video. Let’s have a look.

Stunned by the incident, netizens took over the comment section. "What an awesome video!! The video shows the power of God. The bible says that lightning comes from God, and that He directs it to strike exactly where He wants it to strike. Whoa!! I'm sure the school kids will remember what they saw. Can we give God credit for doing what He wants to without our permission?", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "Wow, a good reason to stay indoors windows shut when it is thundering and lightning out". The video has managed to gather over 1K likes and 10K shares.

Four people struck by lightning

In another similar incident worth mentioning, four employees of the horticulture department were struck by lightning in sector 82 in Gurugram. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, four men can be seen standing under a tree when a flash of lightning struck them. The incident took place at Vatika Signature Villas in Gurugram Sector 82. The victims were working in the garden and had soon taken shelter under a tree to avoid the rain but the lightning jolted them.

The four men fell on the ground within seconds after lightning hit the tree and they were immediately taken to a private hospital in Manesar. One person succumbed to injuries while three others are undergoing treatment for burn injuries in the hospital. The video of the incident was captured in CCTV cameras. Take a look at the video.

Never take shelter under a tree in rain.. ðŸ™This sad incident of lightning happened in Gurgaon.

Share this video to aware people. pic.twitter.com/tcFP9w4MVu — swapnil kumbalwad (@swapnilkumbalw4) March 13, 2021

(Image Credits: Facebook/NWSGreenBay)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.