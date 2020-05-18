Video: Little Boy Erupts In Joy After Believing He Has Superpowers

Having superpowers is something every child dreams of. Whether it’s superhero comics or the magical world of Hogwarts, the desire to possess similar powers aways have s special pace in child’s place. Recently, a kid got a taste of superior of moving things with his mind. A clip of his feat was posted on Reddit and has racked over 10,000 likes.

The clip shows the little boy playing in a lawn outside his house when he motions at the leaves of trees with his hand. Upon realizing his superpowers, the kid turns jubilant and hops around in happiness. However, a few seconds later, the secret behind the lad’s power is revealed. The camera then focuses on a man, who is sitting behind him on a swing attached to the tree. The man could be seen shakes his swing to move leaves every time the kid motions his hand.

'Green Fingers'

The post has left netizens overjoyed with many taking the opportunity to flood it with comments. Many shared similar incidents when they felt that they too had superpowers. One user wrote, "My Father used to do the same thing with the power stick. He'd point at the t.v. and change the channel while using his other hand to actually change the channel" while another wrote," my best friend convinced me I was moving straw wrappers with my mind every time we went out to eat, I trusted her so much, so scarred upon learning the truth! I will not admit the age that happened!!"

Read: Pooja Hegde Reveals Her Superpower 'wishlist'; Check Full Details

Read: Rajnath Singh Issues 'superpower' Response To PM Modi's '9 Pm- 9 Mins' Coronavirus Appeal

Read: Coronavirus Hits World Superpowers As Some Look To Reopen

Read: Kamal Haasan Raises 5 Questions 're-imagining India' & 'Superpower' In post-COVID World

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.