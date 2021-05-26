Video: Little Cricketer From Kerala Wows People With Her Lofty Shots, Netizens All Hearts

A video has surfaced on the social media that talented kid batting flawlessly. The clip that has gone viral on the internet shows the girl batting with stumps and hitting shots to perfection. The video features a girl named Mehak who is doing batting practice all decked up with the protective gears. The incredible cricketing shots of Mehak has amazed the netizens who could not stop themselves from gushing over her batting skills.

Little cricketer hits phenomenal shots

The video was shared by Instagram user shams_oftabrig along with a caption introducing Mehak, a little cricketer from Kerala. The video shows Mehak wearing protective gear hitting some great shots while batting with the stump. The video showcases the little cricketer playing cricketing shots that include straight drives, pull shot etc. The user has also tagged Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana in the caption. Rodrigues in the comments section praised the little girl's batting shots and wrote, "Superb Mehak". Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 1000 views and several reactions. Netizens amazed by the cricketing talent of the little girl took to the comments section to appreciate her. Some of the users in their reaction to the video just commented heart emoji. One person commented, "Awesome." Check out the reactions.

In a similar incident, a video had surfaced on the internet that shows a kid of around five or six years can be seen hitting the ball all over the park like a pro. The astounding shots played by the kid has grabbed attention of cricket lovers. The little kid played some eye-pleasing shots including drives, sweeps, ramps, scoop. The video was shared by the The Grade Cricketer on their official Twitter handle with the caption, “We’ll start you in three’s and go from there mate”. The video has garnered more than 450K views and scores of reactions from netizens. The talented kid can be seen batting flawlessly with a single stump. He can be seen hitting shots to perfection while practicing indoors. Watch the video here:

“We’ll start you in three’s and go from there mate” pic.twitter.com/iaJwtUEq0p — The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) May 8, 2021

