Video: Man Proposes To Partner With Five Different Rings, Netizens Say 'you Deserve It'

A video which has surfaced on the internet shows a man proposing to his partner in a unique way by giving her five rings. Instagram user Britney Miller shared a video where her partner William Hunn can be seen proposing to her, leaving the netizens completely awestruck. The video has now gone viral on social media with netizens all across the internet sharing the video.

Man proposes with five rings

In the beginning of the video, a message flashes on the screen which says, “The Proposal”. Further into the video, a helicopter can be seen landing on a helipad. Miller shared another post where she mentioned the entire story. She said that the couple was supposed to go wine tasting. Instead, they took it around the city and landed on a rooftop downtown where a few friends smuck up on Miller while her back was turned before she realized what was going on. In the caption, she wrote, “I was soooo surprised. And then 5 RINGS that I was torn between!? I had a rush of so many emotions, while still trying to figure out how he pulled all of this off without me knowing!! I cried..a lot”. After Miller said yes, the couple jumped back in the helicopter, took another loop and went back to the airport.

Netizens react

On reading about the story, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "AND YOU DESERVE EVERY BIT OF IT SWEETHEART". Another person wrote, "So Beautiful,, Brings tears to my eyes. This kind of happiness is what the world needs to see!". Let's have a look at what the netizens have to say.

(Image Credits: Instagram/mz_miller)

