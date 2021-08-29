Video: Man Saves Dog From Falling Off A Cliff, Netizens Laud His Swift Action

In a heartwarming video that spread across social media platforms shows a man’s swift action that ultimately saves the life of a dog. In a short clip first shared on Reddit, a man and the animal can be seen on a cliff. With some distance between the two, the dog suddenly starts to slip on the inclined surface when the man rapidly jumped to catch the furry animal. In the ‘feel-good’ video, the man can also be seen taking a breather and just holding on to the dog after putting the animals in a safe spot and saving its life. The video is captioned, “dad saving his dog who nearly rolled off a cliff.” Watch:

‘The dog clearly had no idea’

The exhilarated but quirky users on Reddit started breaking down the incident with what the dog was thinking. On of the users wrote, “The dog clearly had no idea and was just as tail waggingly oblivious after the life saving that just happened!” Another wrote, “Guy: 'Omg, I love you, but you are so dumb.'” One netizen wrote, “Yeah the poor guy is nearly having a heart attack and the dogs just happily wagging his tail like a silly sausage that he is.” However, one of them clarified, “Guys, a dog wagging its tail does not necessarily mean happiness. It just means excitement. Nearly rolling off a cliff would get my heart pumping too.”

One noted, “Every single one of us who loves our dogs literally felt that swoop and lump in our hearts when that dog started rolling and that guy started running!” Another Reddit user said, “Way the guy drops his head after that save....... man is dogs' best friend, not the other way round!” Regarding ‘dumbness’ of a dog, one internet user said, “One minute I'm like, hey wow, you're pretty clever! next minute I'm staring in disbelief at how dumb he can be. They can be so oblivious to their surroundings at times you just can't trust them near a cliff lol”

IMAGE: Reddit

