Video: Man’s Sweet Gesture For Kids Playing Volleyball Without Net Wins Internet

A heartwarming video has surfaced on social media that shows a man helping kids in setting a volleyball net. The video was shared originally on TikTok and now it has been posted by Next Door on Instagram. The video has been uploaded along with the caption, "Walt for the win". The text that appears in the video explains how the neighbour helps the children of the locality. The clip has touched the hearts of netizens who could not stop themselves from reacting to the thoughtful gesture of the man.

Man helps kids in his neighbourhood

The text that appears on the video reads that the videographer's daughter and other kids of the locality were practising volleyball without a net in the garden. Seeing the kids play like that, a person from the neighbourhood started setting up a net for them. The kids thanked him for the help. The children then start playing volleyball with the newly put up net while the man watches them. The person recording the video, in the end, appreciates the sweet gesture of the man and the text in the video reads, "Thankyou Walt for reminding me kindness still exists. The world needs more people like you with a heart emoticon." Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 22K views and several reactions. Netizens impressed by the kindness of the man took to the comments section to thank him and praise him. One user commented, "Priceless Moments Mr Walt." Another individual commented, "This makes my heart so happy". Another user commented, "What a great man! Thankyou." Check out some user reactions.

In a similar incident, a girl made the birthday of her lonely neighbour special. On her neighbour's special day, Danya baked the cake and took it over to him. The incident was shared by a Chicago based food blogger Genie on her Instagram account along with the picture of Danya and the cake baked by her. In the caption, Genie narrated the story of how her daughter came up with the idea of surprising their neighbour who lived alone.

IMAGE: NextDoor/Instagram



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.