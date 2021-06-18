Video: Mumbaikars Help Police Overturn Toppled Car Back On Wheels; Netizens Impressed

In a heartwarming incident, the enthusiastic Mumbaikars in the Walkeshwar area gathered to overturn the toppled car on the road using manpower so that it was back on its wheel. Footage now doing rounds on social media shows residents out on the road to help the motorist and the police in turning his car back up as they each lend a hand and put efforts to push the vehicle straight up. “The famous Mumbaikar spirit seen here in full force as people passing by helped and got an overturned car back on its feet in Walkeshwar,” read the caption on Instagram alongside the video which was originally shared by a lady named Binjal Parekh.

The now-viral footage has garnered hoots and applauds as viewers admired how prompt the Mumbaikars were to gather at the scene and take matters into their own hands to help the motorist and the cops. It, however, remains unclear what may have caused the car to topple upside down. “Amchi Mumbaikars,” said a user in the comments sections, as many others appreciated people’s collective spirit.

"Absolutely true. Nothing like the spirit of Mumbai," another said. “Keep it up,” the third commented while making an applaud emoticon. A traffic cop was seen patrolling the area gauging the situation as close to 15 or 16 people managed to overturn the Ecosport car. It is understood that the locals were assisting the police in being able to manage the crisis as the car had hindered the traffic route as it turned to block the roadway.

Car swallowed by sinkhole

The incident comes just a few days after a sinkhole swallowed a car in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. In the shocking footage that went viral earlier, a well in the area which the residents of the Ram Niwas society got filled and cemented to utilize it for a parking space swamped due to the rain as the cement displaced. As the car was seen parked, it was slowly engulfed inside the Earth astonishing the passersby. The car, which belonged to one of the residents of the aforementioned society named Pankaj Mehta, got completely swallowed by the sinkhole. There was no one in the car, so there has been no loss of life.

