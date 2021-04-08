Video: NBA Star Shaquille O'Neal Pays For Stranger's Engagement Ring At Store, Wins Hearts

Retired NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal recently purchased an engagement ring, however, he did not make the purchase for himself. The basketball player paid for a stranger's engagement ring at a mall in Atlanta. Uploaded on Instagram handle ‘Shaq Fu Radio’, the video shows Shaq and the stranger at a jewellery store. In the caption, the uploader wrote, “REAL one! Out of no where the Big Fella decided to pay for this young man's engagement ring. To be blessed, you have to bless others!”.

The video shows Shaq offering his card to the cashier at a jewelry store. Next to the cashier is the guy to whom the ring actually belongs. When Shaq offers his card to, the guy gets all surprised. He then shakes hands with the legend and thanks him. During a segment on NBA on TNT, a show where Ssaq appears as an analyst, he shared the reason behind his gesture. Speaking to his co-host, he said, “I said, 'You know what, tell your girlfriend I got it. Take care of her.' And at first, he didn't want to take it. But I told him not to worry. I do it all the time”. He also termed the customer as a ‘hardworking guy’. Let’s have a look at the video.

Netizens appreciate the gesture

The viral video has managed to gather over 9.6K likes. Netizens took over the comment section on watching the video. One Instagram user wrote, "Shaq I love u man. So generous ..cool..good dad, DJ..commentator...sheriff...oh yea & u got 5 chips #bammmmm". Another person wrote, "I would be Shaq if I had his blessings. Freat role model alhamdullah Im getting there. When I’m a millionaire always going to give back". Making a hilarious remark, one Instagram user wrote, "Where you live at Shaq? I’m trying to be in the same store you’re at when I’m buying stuff sheeesh".

