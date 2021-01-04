Video: Nurse Surprises Partner With Wedding Proposal At Hospital During Vaccination; Watch

A medic and EMS supervisor at a hospital in Canton, South Dakota, are attracting limelight for turning the vaccination appointment into a beautiful marriage proposal that has left the internet sentimental. Eric Vanderlee, a nurse in Canton, was proposed by his 5-year-old boyfriend with a ring tucked underneath his arm as he was being inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Eric Vanderlee, the nurse has been in charge of leading the vaccination campaign for the healthcare workers at the hospitals. The hospital posted the nearly 56-second video of the two on its Facebook handle, congratulating Eric and Robby.

With over 8.1k likes, the marriage proposal footage won hearts on the internet as viewers blessed the healthcare couple. Eric told US broadcasters that he had no idea that his boyfriend was going to propose to him. The 31-year-old Robbie Vargas-Cortes, EMS supervisor was scheduled to get his vaccination on December 23 at Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center. This is when he planned to surprise his partner by hiding the engagement ring up his sleeve ahead of the vaccination. Meanwhile, his boyfriend had no idea that Vargas-Cortes was about to throw a proposal his way.

As the registered nurse asked Vargas-Cortes to push the sleeve up for vaccination, he was stunned to find a proposal ring. He told CNN that his boyfriend was joking the whole time, indicating where the vaccine needs to be injected. But instead, he intended to show the hefty ring taped to his arm. In the footage, Vanderlee excitedly accepts the proposal, shouting ‘yes’ in delight.

Netizens 'congratulate' healthcare couple

“This is the bright spot needed at the end of this year. Congratulations you two!! Many blessings for years to come,” a commenter wished the couple. “Congratulations, what a special way to enjoy and celebrate making it through a crazy year. Hold those you love close and never let go,” another said. “This brings me so much happiness! Congratulations to both of you, and thanks for saving lives in the process. We will never forget our heroes,” the third wrote. Similarly, earlier a male nurse in Italy had won hearts on the internet after he proposed to his girlfriend with the question ‘Will you marry me’ scribbled on his COVID PPE at the Ostuni hospital. Brindisi Giuseppe Pungente from Torre Santa Susanna, Apulia, was seen donning his hospital gown with the marriage proposal written on it for his co-worker Carmen Pinto with the options: “Yes, no".

