The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

11 Ducks Daily Meet To Go For A Swim; Netizens In Awe Of This Unique Friendship Video

What’s Viral

The video has gained over 13,000 retweets and over 8,000 likes. Take a look at some of the people's reactions below.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
video of 11 ducks sharing a unique friendship wows social media users

A recent video that shows an unusually deep friendship between 11 ducks has going viral. The video explains that all the 11 ducks meet up in the morning and go for a swim together. The video has made a lot of social media users go 'aww' and completely fall in love with these 11 ducks.

'So Beautiful!!!'

In the video, a group of ducks can be seen waiting outside a house; within a few moments, another group of ducks comes out of the house and join the rest. The video also shows the ducks waiting for each other if some of them ever get left behind. 

In the evening the ducks are seen reluctantly goodbye-ing to each other and getting back to their own houses. Take a look at the video below.


The video has gained over 13,000 retweets and over 8,000 likes. Take a look at some of the people's reactions below.

Read: Blues Beat Ducks 4-1, Extend Home Winning Streak To 9 Games

Read: Ducks In A Row: Ex-serviceman Wins Dispute Over Quacking

 

Read: Kamal Nath Calls Current Crisis "coronavirus In Politics", Ducks Question On Floor Test

Read: WATCH: Anurag Thakur Breaks Silence On Delhi Riots, Ducks Question On ‘Goli Maro’ Remark


 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
AIIMS DIRECTOR ON CORONAVIRUS
Abhishek singhvi
POPULATION CONTROL BILL IN RS
Tokyo
'NO DELAY IN TOKYO OLY': PM ABE
GST
GST ON MOBILE PHONES RAISED TO 18%
Amitabh
COVID 19: BACHCHAN'S BLOG ENTRY
Coronavirus
HM TO PROVIDE SDRF ASSISTANCE