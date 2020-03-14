11 Ducks Daily Meet To Go For A Swim; Netizens In Awe Of This Unique Friendship Video

A recent video that shows an unusually deep friendship between 11 ducks has going viral. The video explains that all the 11 ducks meet up in the morning and go for a swim together. The video has made a lot of social media users go 'aww' and completely fall in love with these 11 ducks.

'So Beautiful!!!'

In the video, a group of ducks can be seen waiting outside a house; within a few moments, another group of ducks comes out of the house and join the rest. The video also shows the ducks waiting for each other if some of them ever get left behind.

In the evening the ducks are seen reluctantly goodbye-ing to each other and getting back to their own houses. Take a look at the video below.

What a unique friendship! Chinese netizen shared videos showing every morning the neighbor's ducks come to his door and call for their friends, then all 11 ducks go to the river together. 🦆🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/jNfU77Aso1 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 10, 2020



The video has gained over 13,000 retweets and over 8,000 likes. Take a look at some of the people's reactions below.

Please keep them alive so they enjoy life like this. — Animal Lover (@peaceonearth50) March 10, 2020

heartwarming — GodfreyVonCarstein (@GeoffV20) March 10, 2020

This is gorgeous. Just lovely. — omemiserum (@omemiserum) March 10, 2020

Fortunately they understand friendship more than humans =) — OMAYMA AL FARSI (@FarsiOmayma) March 11, 2020

Pleaaasee, never separate them!! — Evil ñángara ☭ (@catracho_rojo) March 10, 2020

So beautiful !!! — sherbano kazi (@KaziSherbano) March 10, 2020

O my God that's too lovely — Santosh (@Santosh80910968) March 12, 2020

