Video Of 2 Snow Leopards Cuddling Each Other To Sleep Goes Viral, Netizens React

If you are feelng the Monday blues and are looking for something to uplift your mood, then you do not need to look any further, because here we have an adorable video of snow leopard sharing warmth with his counterpart and sending out the message of love. The video will surely bring joy to you, as it displays the purest form of love. These two snow leopards are named Jessie and Panja and they stay at Canada’s Paradise Wildlife Zoological park. Their activities are monitored and supervised on a daily basis, a camera has been deployed in their den, and that’s how they got filmed in their cute moment. ;

Snow leopard video goes viral

The snow leopard video was shared by the Paradise Wildlife Zoological Park on their official Instagram account, with a caption, “😻 Our Snow Leopards could not be cuter if they tried! 🐾 Jessie and Panja are back at it again and redefining couple goals this Snow Leopard Sunday!” Watch the adorable video here--

In the video, the snow leopards can be seen cuddling with each other. At one point it looks like they are opening their arms for each other to hug to sleep. Then later in the video, they were seen making space to accommodate each other on the small bench. They adjusted, switched positions only to sleep adjacent to each other. The video is quite a treat for a romantic person.

The snow leopard’s video has gone viral on social media and is being loved by netizens. It has gained a huge amount of views and likes. The comments section was filled with cute comments, a user wrote, “Absolutely beautiful,” another commented, “Beautiful.” They have been consistently sharing such videos of these two internet sensations. Both snow leopards, Jessie and Panja have their fans across the world. Watch some of their other pictures here--



This picture was shared on World Kissing Day with a caption, “Happy World Kissing Day from Panja and Jessie! 🐾Our Snow Leopards, Panja and Jessie have become one of the most loved up pairs of animals across the whole park and have embodied the true definition of couple goals! Their nightly snuggles have sparked the hearts of people across the world. When you come to visit our famous couple, they are never far apart from each other, unless Panja has been told off. Jessie and Panja are usually found sleeping on one of their high platforms together which gives them a great viewing point for watching the world go by and people watching!”



(Image: Instagram)

