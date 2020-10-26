Video Of 5-year-old Playing Drums Wins Internet, Netizens Calls Her 'drumming Prodigy'

A flabbergasting video which features a 5-year-old flawlessly playing the drums has created a stir on the internet. Shared by former basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter, the one-minute clip has already been viewed by over 847.7 thousand times and the numbers are growing. “5 Year old. Unreal.” Chapman wrote while sharing the clip.

The video starts by showing the little girl, all dressed in white, standing in front of her drum set as she prepares to recreate the song playing in her background. As the clip progresses, the kid could be seen hitting the drums with all her zeal, doing some drumstick tricks in between. One particular moment that has left internet flabbergasted shows her swirling and twirling the drumsticks in between impeccably amid her fingers.

'I can't even play cow bells'

With nearly 23 thousand likes, 5.3 thousand retweets and numerous other comments, Twitter is still finding it difficult to believe. Lauding the girl’s talent, a user wrote, “Holy smokes” a user wrote while another added, “ Once again I’ll say that I always made sure the kids got genuine instruments, not toys. This is not a miracle. It’s what happens when young minds are given tools and exposed to possibilities. “ Yet another sceptical user wrote“Wait a minute.... does she actually hit the drums or is this air drumming with some clever special effects? Meanwhile, there were others who shared similar clips. Yet there were many others who questioned child rights wondering if the kid was "starved and suffocated" to achieve that level of perfection.

"No matter how good you are at something, there's an Asian kid who does it better" — VonMüller🇩🇪 🇺🇸 (@RaverzClaverz) October 25, 2020

Damn I can’t even play the bell cow pic.twitter.com/D6G5RA2YpF — The_Mexican_Arab (@Djemeth) October 25, 2020

Salute to this mega-star-in-the-making *and* her parents for discerning her gift and investing in it. Super dope. — BLACK TZEDEK (@BlackTzedek) October 25, 2020

Yeah, but that kids probably been locked in a basement her whole life with bread, water and a drum set. With that music pumped to 11 with a strobe to prevent sleep! — Mike Medina (@PhilaColdMedina) October 25, 2020

A few weeks ago, a 6-year-old boy from Kerala took the internet with storm by showing off his drumming skills. According to the reports, Abhishek Kichu is a resident of Malappuram in Kerala. The boy is seen using sticks and a piece of marble as his drum that he is comfortably playing in the video. Stunned by his talent, the netizens termed him as ‘god gifted’.

