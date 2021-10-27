Video Of A Cat Who Loves To See Videos On People's Mobile Phones Goes Viral; Watch

The internet is swamped with cute videos of dogs and cats that often go viral. People share heartwarming and funny videos of animals on different social media platforms. Continuing with the trend, a video is doing rounds on social media showcasing a cat's passion for watching videos on mobile phones. The cat, named Chole, resides at 'Neko - A Cat Cafe and Bar' and loves to watch videos on people's phones when they visit this cafe. In English, the Japanese word 'Neko' means 'cat'. The video was shared on the official Instagram page of the cafe with the caption, "Extra spoiled by her staff AND her furiends! Resident angel, Chloe, has had lots of love on TikTok lately and we’re feeling extra grateful that her sweet soul is so good at making new furiends. So purroud to know this gentle lady! [sic]." Several playful cats are up for adoption at this cafe. According to the Instagram page of the cafe, it has two locations in the United States, one in Seattle and another in Bellingham.

Such cute videos often go viral and so was the case with this one too. Since being shared on October 14, it has garnered more than 75,700 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Besides, it has also gathered several comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "I need this cat in my life". "Oh my goodness this is adorable!!", wrote another. "Chole is cute and pretty. She seems like she is a sweet cat", expressed a third. "Oh my goodness this is so adorable", read another comment. Meanwhile, many users dropped different emojis in the comment section to express their reactions.

Have a look at the video here:

Here are some comments by users:

Image: Instagram/ @NEKO - A Cat Cafe & Bar