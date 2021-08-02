Video Of A Dog Taking 'secret Exit' After Taking Bath In Swinging Pool Goes Viral; WATCH

An adorable video of a dog taking a bath in the swinging pool and then taking a "secret exit" is definitely the cutest thing on the internet on Monday. The 16-second video starts with a dog swimming happily in a pool. After some time, he took a secret exit from a tube-like structure installed beside the pool. Unfortunately, the doggo again moves to the pool after his leg slipped while walking on the corner of the swinging pool.

Have a look at the adorable video:

Netizens just loved the dog video

The video was shared on Reddit user, a social media platform, by a user named r/aww which has introduced itself as "A subreddit for cute and cuddly pictures" on its profile. The adorable video was uploaded a day ago with the caption: "Dog's secret exit" has garnered over fifty-five thousand upvotes and over five hundred witty comments. "Livin his best life," wrote a user. "Awwww poor baby! So cute!" wrote the other Reddit user.

However, some of the users have suggested not to leave the dog alone near a pool area. "Please teach your dog how to get out of your pool. If you’re not sure what’s going to happen to your dog in your pool when you’re not home. Just throw your dog in the pool while you’re watching. If he swims to the side and tries to hang on. He will die. He will drown when you’re not home. They need to LEARN to swim to the steps and get out or other way you train them to get out of the pool when you are not home," read the comment. Replying to the user over the warning, another user also shared the same message and wrote, "Ideally, a dog should not be able to access the pool at all when no one is around. The same way children shouldn’t be able to."

Similar dog video that was trending a few days ago

A few days back, a video of a dog playing with its elderly owner has won the hearts of thousands of netizens and left the viewers mesmerised by the way his tail waggles when he comes closer to its pops. In the 10-second viral video shared by an Instagram page Nextdoor, the video shows that the dog sitting on a merry-go-round got an elderly man's assistance to revolve around. While taking the ride like a human child, the most amazing moment was captured when the dog waggles its tail when he comes closer to its pop. It seemed that the dog was counting the number of rounds or showing its affection for the elderly man whenever he reached closer to him.

