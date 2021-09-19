Video Of A Groom In Brazil Showcasing Cool Dance Moves During Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral

Without dancing, no wedding is complete. The bride and groom are frequently seen dancing together on their wedding day in viral videos on social media nowadays. Videos showing the bride, groom, and wedding guests playing games during the reception have gone viral on the occasion.

The groom Gustavo Durso Aleixo, who is a professional dancer and hails from Brazil, can be seen doing great dance steps before entering his wedding ceremony in one such video that has gone viral on Instagram.

‘Entrada do noivo de outros ângulos,' the groom captioned the video on his own Instagram profile.

The video was also shared by @GoodNewsCorres1 on Twitter. “GROOM'S GOT MOVES!!! This groom & members of the wedding party in Brazil make quite an entrance to the wedding service...Justin Timberlake check this out!,” reads the tweet's caption.

At the beginning of the video, the groom can be seen dancing to Justin Timberlake's song Can't Stop The Feeling. A few guests from the wedding join the groom as he arrives, making the clip even more entertaining to watch.

Since its release, the video has had over 26k views and counting. People have also left a lot of comments on the share. Tak a look:

How absolutely adorable! We always think of weddings for the bride, I love to see the groom get involved! — Breshka Meyer (@BreshkaM) September 19, 2021

Awesome and what I also Love is that everyone was wearing masks! Except the groom, but he was getting married so who cares! — LM1177 (@LM1177) September 19, 2021

If I ever get married I will be doing this thank you very much! 💃🏻🕺🏻 — Erika Longo (@ErikaLongo7) September 19, 2021

(Image: GustavoDursoAleixo/Instagram)