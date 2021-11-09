Video Of A Hen Sitting Atop 'kittens' Instead Of Chicks Makes Netizens Go 'Awww'; Watch

There is no point in arguing on the fact that cats and kittens do the most endearing antics but in a video that went viral recently, a hen just stole the thunder from the kittens. A small video clip featuring a white hen sitting in a crate might appear to be normal at the beginning, but the twist at the tail end has fetched a lot of reactions from the netizens.

When the video started, it seemed that the hen was sitting on her eggs and providing warmth to those, but to our surprise, instead of chicks, a bunch of little kittens was seen crammed beneath her. This incident came to light when the person who was shooting the video lifted the mother hen and discovered those little furballs enjoying the warmth the hen was giving them. The Kittens were seen sneaking their heads out and making squeaky noises.

The video clip was published on Instagram with the caption, “TikTok, viralgalaxy” under the user account, “Viral_cute_cat”. The video has a text insertion that reads, “I wish I was making this up, how did they even get under there”

Take a look at the video of a hen sits brooding on kittens:

People's reaction to viral hen video

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has gotten 175,009 likes and many reactions. The film has garnered the attention of viewers, and many expressed their thoughts in the comments section. One of the Instagram users wrote, “You take my eggs, I take your kitten!”, while another said, “she's babysitting”, and a third commented, “they say she is warm”. A user compared this sweet gesture with the motherly instinct, by writing, “honey, I know all the other cats at school don't understand how I can be your mom, but just know that my love for you goes beyond all their mean words.” Many has showered love with heart emojis and comments like “those are her children leave them alone,” “a mother is a mother” and many more.

check out some other comments:

(Image: Instagram/ @Viral_cute_cat)