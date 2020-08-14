Man Steals Sanitiser, Returns It After Watching CCTV Camera; Netizens Amused

While it’s extremely crucial for one to keep a sanitiser handy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a hilarious video of a man stealing some sanitiser and putting it right back after noticing a CCTV camera has left netizens in splits. Soon after it was shared on Facebook, the video was quick to go viral and took the internet by amusement. The video was shared by a Facebook page 'Kondotty Abu' on August 7.

Also Read | Viral Video: Violent Fistfight Ensues As 2 Passengers Refuse To Wear Masks On An Aircraft

Viral video of a man stealing hand sanitiser leaves netizens amused

Recently, a video of a man stealing hand sanitiser and soon putting it back after realising that his action was being recorded on camera has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by a username 'Kondotty Abu' on Facebook and it soon started doing rounds on the internet.

Also Read | Viral Video Of Police Rescuing Rhino Captivates Anushka Sharma's Heart, Sends Love

In the viral video, a man dressed in a T-shirt and Lungi can be seen strolling in the balcony of a building's first floor while speaking to someone on the phone. However, a few moments later, he starts fiddling with a bottle of a hand sanitiser lying on the ledge. After taking a look around to confirm that nobody is watching him, the man quickly takes out an empty bottle of his clothes and fills it with the content of the sanitiser bottle kept on the ledge.

Soon, he realises that his actions have all been caught on the camera from across the street. Thus, he instantly covers his face by pulling up a mask and pours the hand sanitiser back into its original container. Furthermore, he also shows his bottle to the camera and shakes it to prove that he emptied it completely. Before leaving, the man takes out some sanitiser for applying it on his hands and legs.

Also Read | Viral Video: Former Buffalo State Football Star Shot In The Chest Outside NYC Deli

Watch the viral video below:

The viral video has garnered over 8k likes on Facebook. Over 2.5k people have already shared the video on the social media platform as well. A lot of people also took to the comment section of the post to share their hilarious response about the same.

Also Read | Lakers Center JaVale McGee Creates Viral Video Giving Fans A Peek Into NBA Bubble; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.