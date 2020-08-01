Video Of A Two Months Old Monkey Named Pheobe Is Winning Hearts On Internet; Watch

A video which has gone viral on social media is winning the hearts of netizens. Uploaded on the official Facebook page of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, the video shows a two months old monkey named Pheobe. The entire video shows the little monkey jumping around.

'Adorable' Pheobe

The 29 seconds video shows a monkey playfully jumping around his enclosed region. The monkey is also seen jumping on the shoulder of the adult monkey. After this, another adult monkey enters and the three monkeys are seen enjoying among themselves. The video is captioned as, “Pheobe the 2-month-old colobus monkey is a hand-full these days”. The video garnered 5.5K reactions and 158 comments.

Read: Video Of Mother Monkey Rescuing Her Baby From Well Breaks Internet; Watch

Netizens bombarded the comment section after seeing this delightful video. While few are in complete awe of the little Pheobe others are relating this to mother hood and how it is always delightful to see small children play. Comments also say how the young monkey is so energetic and is busy doing her own thing.

Read: Monkey Runs Away With Cake Amid Anniversary Celebrations, Watch Hilarious Video

This is not the first time that a monkey has gained attention from netizens. Few days back, a cute footage of two golden monkeys snacking prior to their workout session has intrigued the internet. The video shows a brother and a sister Golden Lion Tamarin muching on the delicious snack their handler offers inside the cage as they prepare for training. The 59-second clip opens with the golden coated smart monkey jumping in excitement as it sees food and reaches out to grab it. The golden furred siblings can be seen trying to balance themselves on the wooden branch as they workout. However, they are also spotted nibbling on snacks.

Read: Adorable Video Of Golden Lion Tamarin Monkey Siblings Breaks Internet; Watch

Also Read: COVID-19: Moderna’s Experimental Vaccine Gives Positive Result In Monkeys

(Image Credits: Facebook/CincinnatiZooAndBotanicalGarden)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.