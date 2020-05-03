Video Of A Monkey, Dog Hugging Each Other Gives Major Friendship Goals

In a heart-warming video, a monkey and a black dog’s affectionate bond is giving the internet friendship goals. Posted by the Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, the 8-second clip portrays a monkey happily hugging his best friend, a dog while the two spend some time together in the age of social distancing. Viewed over 7.7k times, the clip has triggered nostalgia among the Twitter users who have lately been mission out on socializing with their best friends due to the social distancing protocols to stem the transmission of the COVID-19 disease.

Shared 164 times and liked by as many as 962 people, the video was captioned that the friend is someone who unconditionally loves you when you forget to pamper yourself. However, some users gave a hilarious tangent to the scenario saying that if the person who captured the video waited a while longer, perhaps, some further details would clarify the event. Indicating that the dog would have been annoyed by the monkey’s constant outpouring of the affection.

A friend is someone who loves you when you forget to love yourself☺️ pic.twitter.com/tbyGBQd1n5 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 3, 2020

और इसके आगे के वीडियो में परिभाषा पूरी हो गयी होगी — jumbotweets (@tweetingjumbo) May 3, 2020

Read: Video Of Endangered Golden Monkey Couple Hugging Each Other Breaks Internet

Read: Video: Monkey Dances With Joy While Taking Bath, Netizens In Splits

😂😂😂 — The Doberman Gang of India ! (@DobieIndica) May 3, 2020

5 more seconds video could have shown the actual reality ..😂😂 — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Spr) May 3, 2020

liked the caption! — Bla Bla (@meAnonyMiss) May 3, 2020

Bhai-Bhai..👐👐 — Ashutosh Kesharwani (@AshutoshKesha17) May 3, 2020

Awesome 👌👌👌 — Prashast Chaturvedi (@PrashastC) May 3, 2020

Out on a stroll

Monkeys and dogs’ friendship have not been uncommon as in a similar video earlier, a dog was seen happily roaming around with his best friend monkey seated on top of him as the two took a walk together in nature. The 45 seconds footage shared by a user was a depiction of friendship as an unbreakable bond. The clip was shared on Twitter with a caption that affection is a language every species on the planet understood and experienced. In the clip, an infant monkey was seen sitting on the dog affectionately and eating bread as the dog took him around, wagging his tail. The two best friends casually went for a stroll enjoying each other’s company.

Read: Video Of Monkey Taking A 'cool Ride' On Deer Breaks Internet

Read: Justin Bieber's Pets History: Did You Know He Had Once Adopted Snake And Monkey?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.