Video of tortoise playing with football brightens up internet amid COVID-19 panic

A captivating video of a tortoise playing football is doing rounds on the internet. The video, which is 25-second long, was shared on Twitter by Patrick Ottley-O'Connor. It shows a tortoise named Hurricane, who is a 65-year-old Iranian spur-thighed tortoise, playing with a ball in a backyard. The video is captioned, "5 days out of his winter hibernation and Hurricane is getting into his garden lockdown football exercise this morning...he'll be posting his boxercise routine & tomorrow."

😂🐢 #teacher5aday #exercise #notice pic.twitter.com/xUMGL6h5ya — Patrick Ottley-O'Connor (@ottleyoconnor) March 26, 2020

The video is doing rounds on the internet and has garnered more than 1.8 million views. Netizens are going berserk over the video that has gone viral and are in love with the video. They are all praise for the tortoise.

Netizens in love with it

Twitter is loaded with comments. A user said, "He is utterly amazing, what a happy little lad with his football, made my day." Another user said, "What a lovely video to brighten up the day." There was another user who said, “Ahhh Hurricane is amazing @ottleyoconnor!! What a lovely video to brighten up the day. Thank you for sharing."

Ahhh Hurricane is amazing @ottleyoconnor!! What a lovely video to brighten up the day. Thank you for sharing 🙏🏼 — Julia Nielsen (@joooliuh) March 26, 2020

He is utterly amazing, what a happy little lad with his football, made my day ♥️♥️ is he an old English ? — Affinity 2020 CIC (@Affinity2020Cic) March 26, 2020

This has really brightened up my morning ☺️😊☺️😊 thanks for sharing x — Joanna (@Jxanna91) March 26, 2020

That's the best video ever! He needs his own instagram page. — And B 🇪🇺🇩🇪🇫🇷🇮🇸 (@AndJBa5) March 26, 2020

