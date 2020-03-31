The Debate
Video Of Tortoise Playing With Football Brightens Up Internet Amid COVID-19 Panic

What’s Viral

A captivating video of a tortoise playing football is doing rounds on Twitter and netizens are going berserk over the video that was shared by Patrick Ottley.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of tortoise playing with football brightens up internet amid COVID-19 panic

A captivating video of a tortoise playing football is doing rounds on the internet. The video, which is 25-second long, was shared on Twitter by Patrick Ottley-O'Connor. It shows a tortoise named Hurricane, who is a 65-year-old Iranian spur-thighed tortoise, playing with a ball in a backyard. The video is captioned, "5 days out of his winter hibernation and Hurricane is getting into his garden lockdown football exercise this morning...he'll be posting his boxercise routine & tomorrow."

READ: Video Of Rescue Dog's Disastrous Run At Crufts Leaves Internet In Splits

The video is doing rounds on the internet and has garnered more than 1.8 million views. Netizens are going berserk over the video that has gone viral and are in love with the video. They are all praise for the tortoise. 

READ: Video Of Rescue Dog's Disastrous Run At Crufts Leaves Internet In Splits

Netizens in love with it

Twitter is loaded with comments. A user said, "He is utterly amazing, what a happy little lad with his football, made my day." Another user said, "What a lovely video to brighten up the day." There was another user who said, “Ahhh Hurricane is amazing @ottleyoconnor!! What a lovely video to brighten up the day. Thank you for sharing."

 

 

 

READ: Video Of Dog Trying To Save Its Toy From Waves Is Winning Hearts On Internet

READ: Pollution Watchdog Asks Isolation Wards To Take Precautions For Waste Disposal

 

 

