There is no denying the importance of familial bonds that traverses not just across cultures but also species. There is indeed no replacement for the bond shared between family members and the adage 'family is family' finds mention across all ages and in numerous languages. Proving this statement true, a viral video of a monkey is melting several hearts online.

The video opens up to show a monkey infant that got separated from its family being sent back to its kin. The baby monkey was taken by wildlife experts for rehabilitation and they decided to send it back after it was done. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Rehabilitated wild monkey gets a huge hug from family when released."

Rehabilitated wild monkey gets a huge hug from family when released..🐒🤗 pic.twitter.com/khoTJBB6Sr — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 10, 2022

'A bit emotional', say netizens

The viral video of the monkey has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 1 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to express their views.

"Little monkey telling the story: And they kidnapped me, then put me in this box for hours in a car, i told them i eat banana and u let me go, they said yes", a user quipped. A second user wrote, "A bit emotional", while a third user commented, "The way it grabbed him and hugged him".

There are several such videos on the internet showing monkey reunions. Recently, a viral video of an adorable reunion between two monkey brothers who were separated in captivity stole hearts online. The video opened to show the two chimpanzee brothers excited to see each other after a long time. On their reunion, the chimps hug and kiss each other. The video gained traction on the internet while stealing several hearts.

(Image: @Yoda4ever/Twitter)