Video Of Baby Moose Playing With Water Under Mother's Supervision Delights Internet

A heart-warming video of a baby Moose playing in the sprinkler with his mother has amazed the internet. Shared by the Indian Forest officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle, the 24-second clip features baby and mommy moose beating the summer heat by bathing in the sprinkler in a backyard.

The clip that has garnered over 2k views and 249 likes shows an exalted baby Moose excitedly running and hopping through the jet of water coming to cool off a home’s backyard in the warm weather. While the infant can be seen frolicking in the water, his mother watches and joins the activity in the green lush yard.

The calf retreats before charging at the sprinkler repeatedly trying to capture his mother’s attention to accompany him in the bathing. As the mother watches, the baby Moose slides through the sprinkler for several minutes enjoying the coolness of the water in the summer’s heat. Susanta wrote in the caption saying that those were some happiest moments for the baby moose spent with his mother. He said while the sprinkler poured water the infant animal rejoiced in, his mother showered him with love that made the clip so special.

Happiest moments for the baby Moose❤️



Sprinkler throwing water & mother sprinkling love🙏 pic.twitter.com/22DVvOeOkD — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 10, 2020

Twitter admires calf's playfulness

Twitter users called the video “too cute” to handle. It is being shared widely as 27 people have already retweeted calling the video hopeful in such challenging times. Some users even wrote that the content of the video signified the occasion of Mother’s Day. The calf carelessly playing under the supervision of the mother was one of the most beautiful things to watch, a user opined. Further, many appreciated the Forest Officer for sharing the “encouraging” and “positive” content which was as delightful to watch.

