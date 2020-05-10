Last Updated:

Video Of Baby Rhino Trying To Walk For The First Time At Patna Zoo Wins Internet

A rhinoceros named Gauri gave birth to a female calf at Patna zoo. Following which, a video of the baby taking her first steps surfaced on the internet.

Patna: Baby Rhino tries to walk for the first time, falls. Watch

There is something about baby animals which never fail to tug the strings of people’s heart. Recently, a rhinoceros named Gauri gave birth to a female calf at Patna zoo as a part of the Rhino breeding programme. Following which, a clip of the baby taking her first steps was posted on Twitter by Department of Environment, Forest and Climate change, Bihar.

The short clip shows the calf trying to get up on is feet and move forward under her mother's supervision. However, after trying for a few seconds, she eventually falls. The adorable clip was shared with #GauriKiGudiya and revealed that the baby calf weighs 40 kgs. Since posted, the clips have received nearly 5400 views and 64 likes.

