Video Of Baby Rhino Trying To Walk For The First Time At Patna Zoo Wins Internet

There is something about baby animals which never fail to tug the strings of people’s heart. Recently, a rhinoceros named Gauri gave birth to a female calf at Patna zoo as a part of the Rhino breeding programme. Following which, a clip of the baby taking her first steps was posted on Twitter by Department of Environment, Forest and Climate change, Bihar.

The birth of this female calf at Patna Zoo to mother Gauri and father Ayodhya is good news for all of us and adds one more feather to the Rhino breeding programme.

Rhino’s gestation period is about 16 months. And the weight of the newborn calf is about 40 kg. #GauriKiGudiya pic.twitter.com/5GcDz2Q4Lc — Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (@DEFCCOfficial) May 9, 2020

'Congratulations!'

The short clip shows the calf trying to get up on is feet and move forward under her mother's supervision. However, after trying for a few seconds, she eventually falls. The adorable clip was shared with #GauriKiGudiya and revealed that the baby calf weighs 40 kgs. Since posted, the clips have received nearly 5400 views and 64 likes.

Congratulations to gauri and ayodhya. — Vivek kumar (@Vivekku76365780) May 9, 2020

So cute juz born Bobby calf ☺😍 — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) May 9, 2020

You mean Mothers "Super" Vision !

She seems to prefer allowing the little one to manage its own calf muscles.....er...I mean leg muscles which will enable it to haul itself up and stand - after having

its entire life with folded hands & legs

-during gestation — Shyam Prasad Rao (@ShyamPrasadRao1) May 9, 2020

And there are some specimens of one particular species who can't stand on their own legs half of their lives — Wanderer Akash (@WandererAkash) May 9, 2020

lovely 😍 — Shubham Sinha (@Shubham79148145) May 9, 2020

