Video Of Barber Singing To Calm Nervous Boy During His Haircut Goes Viral: Watch

The first haircut could be terrifying for a baby. They have no idea what to expect and a pair of scissors approaching their skull is an intimidating thought. We have seen countless videos on the internet featuring a baby having a haircut but the latest edition in the list is a unique one.

A video of a young boy having a haircut has gone viral. In the video, the young boy is terrified while having his haircut, and begins to scream loudly. The barber who has been assigned to him is attempting to calm him down in a very endearing way as he and the entire saloon starts singing to divert his attention from the haircut. Suddenly, the boy stops crying and looks at them curiously.

The clip was originally shared on Reddit

The clip was originally shared on Reddit, two years ago in 2019 but it has resurfaced on the Internet once again and has gone viral. It was brought to light on Twitter by a Twitter page named, 'A page to make you smile' with the caption, "He felt very anxious about having his hair cut and so they all sang to him to make him feel more comfortable."

He felt very anxious about having his hair cut and so they all sang to him to make him feel more comfortable 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/R1AL17WH28 — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) September 11, 2021

It was shared one day ago and has received around 6 thousand views and also welcomed a number of comments. One Twitter user commented, "Hmmm…. He doesn’t look more comfortable to me. Kid is like why, why am I even here?" Another person wrote, "Kindness shown can’t be measured."

Hmmm…. He doesn’t look more comfortable to me😂😂🤣🤣. Kid is like why, why am I even here? — Wandering i am lost (@FreedomEnslaves) September 12, 2021

Kindness shown can’t be measured — Donald (@Donald59171453) September 11, 2021

So cute .. — GerlindeFreeb&& (@GerlindeFree) September 11, 2021

The third comment on the post read, "Well done! Love this."

Brilliant — Woodsy (@essa62) September 12, 2021

Oh bless — James beattie (@Trevmorris4) September 11, 2021

Well done! Love this 💕 — Angie (@AngelikaGo56) September 11, 2021

Love this 😍🤗😍🤗😍 — Paula🌸💖🌷 (@SweetpeaPaula) September 11, 2021

Cute moment of mother and child

Another video depicts an adorable moment of a baby with his mother. In the 38-second video, a mother is seen carrying her child in her arms. She sings a lovely song, and the infant looks at her with a beautiful smile and surprise on his face. The toddler laid his hands and listened to her mother. The video was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter and received over 6.5 lakh views. In the comments portion of the post, social media users gushed over the baby as the video went viral with hundreds of likes and retweets.

Sweet baby listening carefully to mom’s song.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/HUsJ9GT1nG — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 5, 2021

Image: @hopkinsBRFC21/Twitter