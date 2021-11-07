Videos of wild animals frequently go viral on the internet. Netizens adore these videos as it offers something different and unique. A recent video featuring a bear is making the rounds on the internet and for a good reason. In the video, the bear is seen scratching its back with a pole, while music plays in the background.

The video was shared on Instagram by EARTH FOCUS, which has 7.7 million followers and is known for sharing interesting posts from all around the world. The caption of the video read, " Bear scratching his itch just right, and oh boy is he enjoying it! Video by @jcruzalvarez26, via his TikTok under the same name. Explore. Share. Inspire." The short video starts with the bear standing with its back against the pole, as the camera moves forward, the bear starts scratching its back with the pole, moving its body, while music is playing in the background, emphasising the bear's movements as dancing moves.

Netizens were thrilled to see the dancing bear

The video was shared on October 25th, and it has since gone viral, with over 3 crore views and approximately 16 lakh likes. It also drew a flood of responses from netizens who were overjoyed to see the bear. One of the Instagram users wrote, "I wonder what he'd do if a person came up behind him and gave him a good scratch." Another person commented, "That’s how you do it to the signs"

The third comment read, "all bears scratch their itch the same lmao"

Another video featuring a bear

Another video featuring a bear eating a pumpkin has gone viral on the internet. An account known as 'Ring' shared the bear's footage on Facebook. The bear can be seen in the video devouring a pumpkin that has been placed outside a door. The bear is seen carrying a large pumpkin in the video as it progresses. It takes the pumpkin a short distance before abandoning it. The caption of the video stated, "This bear took outdoor dining to a whole new level." It was shared on October 16th and till now it has received more than 16 thousand views.

Image: Instagram/@earthfocus