Video Of Beekeeper Scooping Bees With Bare Hands To Extract Honey Leaves Netizens Amused

It is well known that honey bee stings can be very painful and even life-threatening to some. However, there is no dearth of daring people who continue to carry out unimaginable acts. The internet is full of such videos of daring acts that often leave people mesmerised. A similar video has gone viral on social media which has left netizens in awe. The video shows a beekeeper extracting honey from a hive with bare hands, without any kind of protection. The short video clip was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Extracting Honey from a Beehive."

The clip opens to show a person extracting honey from the beehive into a container. The video also shows the person taking bees in his bare hand that left people shocked. Needless to say, the video has gone viral on social media since it was uploaded on Sunday, August 29. It has garnered more than 20,000 upvotes and over 600 comments by users. Reacting to the video one of the users wrote, "So amazing! i feel like beekeepers are special people, like they’re bee whisperers. because how else is that man just gonna HOLD a handful of bees??? [SIC]." "Honeybees are pretty docile. You can even stroke their backs while they're busy pollinating plants and they don't care as long as they don't feel trapped [SIC]," wrote another. While one of the users could not believe the video and commented, "Those aren’t regular honey bees I don’t think. What kind of bees are they? [sic]."

Recently a video had gone viral showing a newborn bee taking her first step. The video was shared by a user on Instagram with the caption, "This is a bee being born and taking her first steps in the world." The caption also explains why female species are referred to as "worker bees." This is due to the fact that they devote their entire lives to ensuring the hive's well-being. This tiny lady bee is getting ready to start her first job as a housekeeper. She will begin her life by clearing the honeycomb cell from which she was born, followed by clearing and preparing more cells for the birth of new bees. Curious Instagram users left comments, expressing their delight at watching such an incredible video.

Image Credits: r/oddlysatisfying/Reddit