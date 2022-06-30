Siblings are a very important part of life. A heartwarming video showing the bonding of a brother and his three sisters has been going viral.

The viral video opens up to show four kids dressed in similar outfits. Within seconds, a boy then walks in with three flowers in his hands. He hands over a bunch of flowers to all three of his sisters. As soon as the boy handed the flowers, the girls hug their elder brother. As the video progressed, it showed a text that read on it, "And the girls will know how good it feels to be treated nicely. Sharing the video, an Instagram user wrote, "I’m not crying you’re".

Netizens say, 'Soooo sweet!'

The trending video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 14.4 million views accompanied by likes and comments. The viral news has also prompted many to express their views. "Super Super Sweet! Blessings upon Blessings to you and your Sweet Sisters!", a user wrote.

Another user spelled, "And the big sister showed the way of how to appreciate/reciprocate big brother's love". One other user expressed, "Aww the way the first one hugged when everyone did".

Image: Instagram/@vivienneandfrancesca