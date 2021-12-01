Video Of Boy Using Pressure Cooker To Dry Hair Leaves Netizens Left In Splits; WATCH

When it comes to finding alternative solutions to problems, Indians are best at it. As if proving the statement right, a boy has displayed the "ultimate Juggad" by using a steamy pressure cooker as a hairdryer. The video of this unusual act is extensively surfacing on social media platforms, garnering a lot of users. Shared by an Instagram page named Black Lover Ox, the video features a boy standing before the nozzle of the pressure cooker, which is held by one of his friends.

In the video, it can be seen that the boy is styling his hair with the help of the steam emitting out of the pressure cooker. The clip was captioned, "Sasta hairdryer." In the video, it can also be understood that the two are living in some hostel or dorm room, and honestly, who can know better hacks than those residing away from home. Since the video was shared on Instagram, it has gone viral and has collected over 30 lakh views and over 5 lakh likes. While many users were left surprised by the desi jugaad, others expressed that the "Sasta hairdryer" was risky, and some appreciated the boy's idea.

After watching the video, one Instagram user wrote, "Ye India hai..yaha kuch bhi ho sakta," while another wrote, "Pehli bar dekha life mei esa". A third user's comment read, "Nice concept, keep it up". Another user said, "This is called jugad." The fifth user expressed, "That cooker will blast".

Image: Instagram/@Blackloverox