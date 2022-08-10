Video Of Bride And Groom Getting Into Fight During Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral; WATCH

Wedding celebrations are always a reason for fun with unique bridal entries and entertaining dance performances. The wedding day is supposed to be the most special day for any girl as it is a day when the bride and groom make promises to each other and vow to stick to them for life. While wedding ceremonies are filled with happiness, a video is doing rounds on social media in which a couple gets into an intense fight during their wedding ceremony.

The viral video opens up to show the bride and groom sitting at the mandap, dressed in traditional wedding attire. As the video progressed, the couple began the ritual of feeding one another; however, they ended up physically pushing and pulling each other. As the clip ended, it showed the groom was smiling as the wife forcefully tried to feed him first. People around them were also seen trying to stop the couple from getting into a full-blown fight. Sharing the video on Instagram, the account wrote, "We all know a couple that’s toxic".

'Til death do us part', say netizens

The trending video from Nepal has garnered around 3.2 million views accompanied by several likes. The video has also promoted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Well, that’s one way to start a lifelong commitment.. (sic)". A second user commented, "The only thing he’ll eat after the wedding is chante (sic)". A third user wrote, "they're only playing fighting lol. look at their faces they're both smiling (sic)".

(Image: @thegushti/Instagram)