Video Of Buffalo Trying Hard To flip Turtle Over Wins Netizens' Appreciation; 'beautiful'

It has been proved time and again that animals also have emotions and their ways of expressing emotions are just adorable to watch. Human beings have the ability to express their emotions as they can speak but animals can only express it by giving adorable gestures. As of now, a viral video shows a turtle flipped on its back on the ground, while a buffalo standing tries its best to help it.

The viral video opens up to show a buffalo and the turtle in a frame when the turtle turned on its back on the ground. As the camera turned it also showed a group of people standing outside the fence, cheering the buffalo for helping the turtle. Meanwhile, the buffalo was seen trying hard to flip it over. Sharing the video on Instagram, a user wrote, "A buffalo helps a tortoise turn around".

Netizens say, 'Look at him grinning!'

The viral video has been doing rounds on the internet and has garnered around 39.4 million views. The video has also accumulated several likes and comments and has prompted many to express their opinions. "He looked so proud!!! (sic)", a user wrote. A second user commented, "He’s a king and he’s showing his worthiness". A third user expressed, "His is so beautiful! Did u see the bull's face look at the humans for acceptance so adorable that bill is a sweet animal u can see in the eyes (sic)".

