Video Of Bull Moose Charging At Person Who Was Filming It Goes Viral: Watch

In a shocking incident, a Bull Moose suddenly charged at a person who was filming him from some distance. The video of the incident has been shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region on Twitter. The video shows how in a few moments, the animal turns aggressive. The horrifying incident happened at the Clear Creek County in the United States.

Bull Moose charges at a person

In the video posted on Twitter, the Bull Moose can be seen eating leaves from a tree. The person, in the meantime, heading towards a lake spotted the Bull Moose. The person started recording the animal on his camera and after a few seconds, the bull moose charged at the man with full speed. "This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you", read a part of the caption shared alongside the video.

This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you.



It is from Clear Creek County. The individual just by chance came upon the bull walking along a willow bottom heading towards a lake. pic.twitter.com/Z2usuHpPit — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region in a separate post informed that the person was unharmed. Furthermore, the park authorities in the tweet mentioned, "This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that". The 36-second video shows how in a blink of a second, a Bull Moose from being peaceful becomes aggressive. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has also shared a link of the video which tells the users about how to be safe around moose.

Thankfully no injuries occurred. This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.



The video linked below has information about being safe around moose, and how not to get stomped 🔽https://t.co/mQKXi2s7YZ — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021

The video since being posted on Twitter has garnered 35K views and several reactions. Netizens, terrified by the incident took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users also shared their experience with the animal in the comments section. One user commented, "The most dangerous large animal in North America. This is not surprising to anyone intelligent". Another individual commented, "I wouldn't want to mess with a moose".

Scary! — Marie Glynn (@marieglynn) August 10, 2021

I wouldn't want to mess with a moose. — Illegal Burger (@Illegal_Burger) August 9, 2021

I watched a woman in Alaska manage to get away from a moose. Moose are not lumbering animals. — Lucy Stone (@LucyStone1949) August 8, 2021

And totally nonchalant - until it charged. — Keith Bontrager (@bontrager_keith) August 8, 2021

So fast!!! — NicoleP (@nicole_p92) August 8, 2021

In a trip to Yellowstone I saw several stupid encounters. One a guy saw two moose calls by the road and decided to chase them for a good photo. Mama moose did not approve and charged him.

The other was the guy who wanted a pic of him with his arm around the bison... — Wuhan bat Narwhal Horn Simarilian (@simarilian) August 9, 2021

Rule 1: don't approach the wildlife

Rule 2: you can't change rule 1 — Kyle Colby (@KColby87) August 8, 2021

The most dangerous large animal in North America. This is not surprising to anyone intelligent. — M.Q.Bitsko (@bitsko_q) August 9, 2021

