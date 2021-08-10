Last Updated:

Video Of Bull Moose Charging At Person Who Was Filming It Goes Viral: Watch

A Bull Moose suddenly charged at a person who was filming him from some distance. The video has been shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Moose

IMAGE: CPW_NE/Twitter


In a shocking incident, a Bull Moose suddenly charged at a person who was filming him from some distance. The video of the incident has been shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region on Twitter. The video shows how in a few moments, the animal turns aggressive. The horrifying incident happened at the Clear Creek County in the United States. 

Bull Moose charges at a person 

In the video posted on Twitter, the Bull Moose can be seen eating leaves from a tree. The person, in the meantime, heading towards a lake spotted the Bull Moose. The person started recording the animal on his camera and after a few seconds, the bull moose charged at the man with full speed. "This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you", read a part of the caption shared alongside the video. 

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region in a separate post informed that the person was unharmed. Furthermore, the park authorities in the tweet mentioned, "This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that". The 36-second video shows how in a blink of a second, a Bull Moose from being peaceful becomes aggressive. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has also shared a link of the video which tells the users about how to be safe around moose. 

The video since being posted on Twitter has garnered 35K views and several reactions. Netizens, terrified by the incident took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users also shared their experience with the animal in the comments section.  One user commented, "The most dangerous large animal in North America. This is not surprising to anyone intelligent". Another individual commented, "I wouldn't want to mess with a moose".

IMAGE: CPW_NE/Twitter

First Published:
