Video Of Butterfly's Transformation Shows 'from Isolation Life Emerges Strong & Beautiful'

What’s Viral

Coronavirus outbreak has forced people to stay in isolation, however, a video of evolution of a butterfly from a cocoon sets a positive example amid lockdown.

Coronavirus: Butterfly's evolution spreads positivity, amid lockdown

The fear and panic created by the novel coronavirus pandemic has escalated, forcing people worldwide to abide by the lockdown restrictions and lead a life in isolation and home quarantine. While most people have been coming up with quirky ideas to lighten the stress, others have been resorting to hope and motivation to keep their spirits high. Amid these dark times, an inspirational video clip on Twitter showing a transformation of a cocoon into a butterfuly, is winning hearts and spreading around positivity. 

Life after isolation

Rather short yet very motivating, the 10-second-long video clip was shared on Twitter by IFS Officer, Susanta Nanda. The video shows a series of cocoons hanging down from a branch. A few seconds later, one of the cocoons breaks open, giving birth to a beautiful butterfly. 

The cycle of the evolution of a butterfly from a caterpillar is well-known. However, the butterfly has to go through a phase wherein it has to stay in isolation inside a cocoon for days before it eventually turns into a beautiful butterfly. The IAS officer's message lies in this transformation, wherein he compares the isolation phase of a butterfly to the isolation phase human beings are going through amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Read: Avengers: Endgame's Shocking Deleted Still Gives A New Twist To Dr Strange & WandaVision

Read: Nilgai Spotted In Noida Amid Lockdown; Residents, Twitterati Surprised

Netizens inspired

Since posted, the video has garnered over 3,500 views and more than 400 comments. The video also received a good deal of comments, appreciating and lauding the video posted. Netizens thanked and took inspiration from the strong, positive message that was given out by Susanta Nanda, motivating and imbibing hope in many.

Read: What Is Plank Challenge? Here's What New Viral Trend All About

Read: Dalgona Coffee Recipe: How To Make Delicious Dalgona Coffee At Home & Ace The Viral Trend

 

 

