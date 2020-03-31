Video Of Butterfly's Transformation Shows 'from Isolation Life Emerges Strong & Beautiful'

The fear and panic created by the novel coronavirus pandemic has escalated, forcing people worldwide to abide by the lockdown restrictions and lead a life in isolation and home quarantine. While most people have been coming up with quirky ideas to lighten the stress, others have been resorting to hope and motivation to keep their spirits high. Amid these dark times, an inspirational video clip on Twitter showing a transformation of a cocoon into a butterfuly, is winning hearts and spreading around positivity.

Life after isolation

Rather short yet very motivating, the 10-second-long video clip was shared on Twitter by IFS Officer, Susanta Nanda. The video shows a series of cocoons hanging down from a branch. A few seconds later, one of the cocoons breaks open, giving birth to a beautiful butterfly.

Nature signals....

From isolation life emerges strong & beautiful 💕



The world is bound emerge stronger & better from the current Pandemic. pic.twitter.com/l70jitUgfP — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 30, 2020

The cycle of the evolution of a butterfly from a caterpillar is well-known. However, the butterfly has to go through a phase wherein it has to stay in isolation inside a cocoon for days before it eventually turns into a beautiful butterfly. The IAS officer's message lies in this transformation, wherein he compares the isolation phase of a butterfly to the isolation phase human beings are going through amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Netizens inspired

Since posted, the video has garnered over 3,500 views and more than 400 comments. The video also received a good deal of comments, appreciating and lauding the video posted. Netizens thanked and took inspiration from the strong, positive message that was given out by Susanta Nanda, motivating and imbibing hope in many.

Motivation in times of desperation is a fortunate action, thank you sir for trying your best in keeping the mental health of people in the best space of time 🌹 — yogesh (@yograi786) March 30, 2020

Keep posting such motivational pics and messages 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — सुशील (@suzyagarwal) March 30, 2020

Excellent description of isolation

“HUM HONGE KAMYAAB”

👍🏻👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻✊🏻✊🏻👌🏻👌🏻❤️❤️ — सुशील (@suzyagarwal) March 30, 2020

An enclosure ultimately opens out to colorfulness.We need to wait. — Bishnu Charan Parida (@bcp_jkr) March 30, 2020

Great surprise and success hidden behind in every difficulty, But should be patient... 👍👍 Good time will come.

Thank you so muvh this motivational vedio sir🙏 — sravani (@sravani950570) March 30, 2020

Very true and inspirational 👏 — Hiren Panchal (@hiren4panchal) March 30, 2020

What a beautiful start to life! — ashagkumar (@AshaGKumar1) March 31, 2020

