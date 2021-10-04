Video Of Cat Walking Around Repair Shop Drives Netizens To Declare It 'employee Of Month'

Videos of cats and dogs are always ruling the world of social media. Their videos attract a large number of social media users, who watch them with a sense of excitement. Plenty of videos have gone viral featuring these adorable animals and, the list becomes a bit bigger with another addition. In a similar, a stray cat video walking around in the auto repair shop is doing rounds on the Internet. The 40-second video starts with the cat sitting atop a refrigerator and suddenly wake up after a human hand approaches her. The feline then does a quick warm-up before getting down from the refrigerator.

Have a look at the viral cat video:

As the video proceeds, the cat can be seen walking around easily without hurting over a single object stored at the auto repair shop. The most fascinating part of the video starts when the cat begins walking around the shop resembling a human being keeping guarding the auto repair shop. Meanwhile, the adorable act of the cat has forced the social media users to declared her "the employee of the month".The video which was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Beautiful Stray cat that adopted owners at an auto parts shop is an employee of the Month", is now viral. Since being shared some 22 hours ago, it has garnered the attention of over eighty thousand users and, the count is still going on.

Netizens filled the comment section with tonnes of witty comments

Social media users also filled the comment section with witty comments. One such user commented, "The way it's filmed makes me think that the person filming know exactly where the cat is going." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "He's so careful with all of the products even more than my human coworkers!" A user who seems to be a frequent visitor of the shop reveals some more details about the cat. "I frequent this motorcycle junkyard and they have an orange cat that does the same. Sometimes she follows me when I'm out picking some things out and I ask her where the thing I'm looking for is. She just meows at me and does the slow blink. I started carrying treats for her in my toolbox. She's a good helper, keeps me from getting frustrated," posted the Reddit user.

Another video of the cat that went viral on social media platforms

Take a look at the viral cat video:

Cats and dogs could not stand with each other together, however, the video will contradict your belief. A viral video on the internet will show you how a cat is testing a dog's patience. The short clip, originally posted on Reddit, shows that the cat is trying its best to instigate the dog. The dog is sitting comfortably, but the cat is trying to trouble it. The caption on the post says, "Curious cat: alright so what if my paw is here." The cat uses its paws to play with the dog's ears, but the dog tried its best not to get bothered in return. The video has garnered over 58,000 upvotes with more than 600 comments in just one day. Netizens loved the sweet video of cat & dog and posted several reactions in the comment sections

(Image: Reddit//u/Thund3rbolt)