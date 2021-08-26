Video Of Chef Saransh Goila Making Papad Lasagna Goes Viral, Netizens Give Mixed Reactions

Quick links:
(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM - SARANSHGOLIA)
A video has gone viral on social media in which Chef Saransh Goila made Papad Lasagna. His previous video of making pasta using Papad had also gone viral. Chef Goila shared the video on his Instagram handle.
Goila put up a video with the caption, “PAPAD LASAGNA is EPIC and it works even better than Papad Pasta!!! Thank you @theglobalvegetarian for this fab idea and what an epic discovery this is. I used a garlic flavoured papad for this! You can use normal urad papad as well. I have tried and tested this recipe multiple times and I've enough kinds of pasta in my cabinet and also LASAGNA. It's just fun and amazing to know that papad is so beautiful and versatile. Cooking knows no boundaries.”
The post with the Papad Lasagna was shared on August 25, Wednesday. Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 9,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The recipe video went viral in less than 24 hours. The social media post had almost 94k views and hundreds of comments in less than a day. Netizens have been sharing their reactions in the comments. A lot of nutritionists and fitness industry leaders have also been putting down comments on the post. A lot of people have been praising his creativity in the comments, while a number of them made jokes and puns about the chef bringing together Indian and Italian cuisine. However, the chef also faced some backlash for this.
perhaps won’t cancel you @SaranshGoila for papad aglio e olio.— A 🦥 (@tadbitlooney) July 27, 2021
People are making “papad lasagna” on reels and calling it “content”. Time to gouge my eyes out— Saanchi Dhulla (@SaanchiDhulla) August 25, 2021
