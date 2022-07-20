It is rightly said that two heads are better than one, as it is easier for two people who help each other to work on something than it is for one person. Exemplifying the statement, an adorable newly married couple was seen selling fresh pizza. The efforts of couples towards their work have surely impressed many on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show the couple making pizza and pasta. As they were cooking, the couple revealed that they started working together a year ago when they got married. Then in their little banter, the woman also revealed that she is the better cook and makes food at home. The name of their food stall is 'Fresh Bites' in Jalandhar. Sharing the video on Instagram, a user wrote, "Newly Married Couple selling Pizzas in Punjab."

Take a look:

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video has accumulated around 32.4 million views and 4.3 million likes. The video of the adorable couple making fast food and serving them effortlessly has prompted many to express their thoughts.

A user wrote, "They finally got together, the video & all of best wishes worked, happy to see them asi sareyan ne milwa diya relationship choti moti cheez hojati hai koi gal nhi lots of & blessings to you grow more together."

A second user spelt, "Cute couple …..working together for their betterment". A third user expressed, "Rab jodi bnata h and paji ne jodi mila di. (God makes relationships, and now they are togetherr."

Image: Instagram/@therealharryuppal