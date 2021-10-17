There's no denying the fact that social media is flooded with captivating animal videos that can easily brighten anybody's day. Similarly, a video of the crane and its caretaker is doing rounds on social media platforms where the two are seen having a gala time. The video has delighted the mood of many and will surely make you smile too.

Shared by a Twitter account named 'National Zoo', the video opens to show an adorable moment of interaction between a white-naped crane named walnut and her caretaker, Chris Crowe. In the video, Chris is seen feeding his two-legged companion. He is also seen dancing for Walnut and in response, the crane is also seen spreading her wings. The video also tells that the white-napped crane is an endangered species, and Chris is helping her stay alive.

The texts on the clip also explain how Chris is helping Walnut in reproduction, and due to his effort, the crane has given birth to eight chicks since 2005. Sharing the video, the user captioned it as, "A crane with a crush on her caretaker? The story of the white-naped crane Walnut’s infatuation with her keeper, Chris Crowe, took flight at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. Their special bond helped Walnut to contribute 8 chicks to her species’ survival[sic]."

This video has garnered more than five thousand views and numerous comments. Netizens shared the post with lovable comments and appreciated the sweet relationship between them. One user who came across the video lauded the work of the crane caretaker he wrote, "Wonderful work, Chris![sic]." Another person wrote, "Thank you so much, Walnut and Chris[sic]." A third person's comment said, "This is the sweetest thing. Although it's not good for wild animals to imprint on humans generally, this exception has been handled well. The more of these crane chicks, the better[sic]."

(Image: @NationalZoo/Twitter)