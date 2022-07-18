Video Of Dad Teaching Toddler How To Make Friends In Life Goes Viral; Internet In Awe

Parents play a massive role in a child's learning ability. Be it learning the language spoken at home or adapting to the multiple firsts like walking and talking, it is the mother and father's teaching that the kids carry forward in their lives.

Sending their child out for their first day at a daycare often brings varied emotions for a parent as they could be both, nervous and excited. One such father gave his son an important life lesson - how to make friends - ahead of his first day at daycare. Taking the task upon himself, the dad is seen trying to teach his little adorable child the basic questions and answers to gel with his classmates when he will be attending playschool.

The video was shared on an Instagram page dedicated to a toddler named Nasr. In the viral video, which is leaving netizens in awe, a little kid can be seen answering his dad's simple questions like what is his name and where are his parents from? "Preparing my 17-month-old to make friends at daycare," read the text in the video.

Elaborating on what is happening in the video, the caption read, “How to prepare your baby to make friends at daycare. Nasr is my 17-month-old baby boy and I’ve taught him how to introduce himself and some general information to start life-lasting friendships and bonds! So intelligent! I’m proud of you Nas!”

Since being shared, the video has scored more than 7.45 lakh likes. The video was shared on June 23.

"Wow!!! Clever little chap. My son started to talk at 16 months ...he's 33 this year and still chats the head off me (sic)," quipped one Instagram user. "Oh he is just perfect," commented another.

"I love him and his Memphis parents!" remarked the third user. Another netizen commented, "This video really made my heart smile."